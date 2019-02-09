  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Crash, LAPD

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – A woman crashed her vehicle into a Harbor-area police station Saturday, officials said.

At around 4:45 a.m., a woman with an infant passenger drove pass exterior barriers and into the lobby of the Harbor Area Police Station at 2175 John S Gibson Blvd., destroying the front door, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The female driver attempted to pull out but the vehicle was trapped by a barrier and she was unable to drive off. She and the infant were taken to a hospital. No one in the vehicle or inside the station, which was closed at the time, was injured.

The station is open, using a temporary mobile substation set up to continue normal operations, police said. Cost of damages have yet to be determined.

Police are investigating the incident, including what the woman’s intentions were and whether any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text a message that should begin with the letters “LAPD” at 274637 (CRIMES on most keypads), or click “Anonymous Web Tips” at lapdonline.org.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

