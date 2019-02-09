



— Patch is demanding a recount. No Los Angeles County restaurants made it onto OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America.

Clearly, the folks who wrote the list just in time for Valentine’s Day have not sipped champagne overlooking the city lights from downtown’s 71Above. Or maybe they never held hands underneath the leafy green canopy at Beverly Grove’s Bacari W 3RD (they even give you a blanket to snuggle under when it’s chilly out!). Maybe they never gazed into each other’s eyes while listening to jazz at Norah’s in West Hollywood. Clearly they never shared fromage dining fireside at Perch. The list goes on. You get the idea.

