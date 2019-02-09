  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCollege Basketball
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMHope in the Wild
    4:00 PMTails of Valor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles County, OpenTable, restaurants


LOS ANGELES, CA — Patch is demanding a recount. No Los Angeles County restaurants made it onto OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America.

Clearly, the folks who wrote the list just in time for Valentine’s Day have not sipped champagne overlooking the city lights from downtown’s 71Above. Or maybe they never held hands underneath the leafy green canopy at Beverly Grove’s Bacari W 3RD (they even give you a blanket to snuggle under when it’s chilly out!). Maybe they never gazed into each other’s eyes while listening to jazz at Norah’s in West Hollywood. Clearly they never shared fromage dining fireside at Perch. The list goes on. You get the idea.

Read the full article on Patch.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s