



– Rain or shine, the 120th Golden Dragon Parade is being held Saturday in Chinatown.

Street closure began at 10 a.m. with the parade starting at 1 p.m. on N. Hill St. at Ord St. near the Chinatown Public Library. It will proceed north to Bernard Street, head east to North Broadway and make its way south again to Cesar Chavez Ave.

The 110 Freeway exit on Hill Street will be closed between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Street closures around the area includes Hill Street between Ord and Temple Streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all streets around Hill Street and N. Broadway between Bernard Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue from noon to 4 p.m.

The parade features two dozen floats, marching bands, government officials and dignitaries, entertainers, and local cultural groups. Previous grand marshals have included Bruce Lee, Dr. Haing S. Ngor, Kieu Chinh, and Garrett Wang.

A festival takes place at the corner of Cesar Chavez Ave. and N. Broadway between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and features a noodle-eating contest, Chinese acrobats, Mongolian contortionists and Asian pop stars performing. The annual parade and festival attracts thousands of people and has become a major cultural event in the Southern California Asian-American community.

The day of the Lunar Year is a celebrated holiday for an estimated 1.5 million persons of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese descent in Southern California. It celebrates family gatherings and a time to remember ancestors.

Find more information on the parade here.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)