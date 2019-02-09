SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A car crashed into an LAPD station in San Pedro overnight.

Somehow a driver got by some exterior barriers and drove into the lobby of the Harbor area station.

The incident was caught on security cameras.

“It was a very dangerous situation,” said Sgt. Rick Boyle, LAPD Harbor Division. “Our watch commander was able to get out of the way before she ran him over. I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years next month and I’ve never seen a car drive into the lobby of a police station before.”

The lobby was closed at the time so nobody was hurt.

The driver was also unhurt as was a baby inside her car at the time.

The driver was taken into custody.

Police are still trying to figure out what may have led to the crash and whether she will face charges.