



— Authorities have arrested two female teens for the fatal shooting of a Cherry Valley man in Yucaipa.

Deputies with the Yucaipa Police department were sent to a residence in the 32200 block of Avenue E regarding a report of a 14-year-old female runaway.

Once inside the residence, officials said they found a deceased male later identified as 24-year-old Rueben Franco, Jr.

The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail unit responded to the location to conduct an investigation.

Authorities learned that a 15-year-old female was missing from the residence and believed to be accompanying the 14-year-old. The victim’s vehicle was also gone from the residence.

At approximately 1:35 p.m, homicide detectives were contacted by officers from the Buckeye Police Department and advised they had detained two female juveniles in Arizona.

The teens allegedly crashed into a gas pump at the location. Officers learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of San Bernardino County. Detectives went to Buckeye, took custody of the juveniles and transported them back to San Bernardino County. They were later booked into Juvenile Hall in San Bernardino for Franco’s murder.

The motive was not revealed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Specialized Investigations Division, Detective Mike Cleary at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at (800)78-CRIME or click here.