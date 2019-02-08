



— A stolen car linked to a couple that remain behind bars has been recovered but their 6-month-old son is still missing, police said Friday.

The boy — Jacsun Manson — was last seen Dec. 31, 2018 with his parents. He was reported missing January 25th.

His mother, Kiana Williams, was arrested on January 3. The boy’s father, Adam Manson, was arrested the previous day.

Police described the couple as uncooperative as to the whereabouts of the child.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim on Thursday spoke to neighbors of the couple at the transitional apartment Upward Bound house in Culver City and many expressed shock that the couple had a baby.

Authorities believe and hope the baby is with relatives.

The couple and baby were last seen in the PT Cruiser. Authorities said the couple stole the vehicle in November and were often seen Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

On Friday, CBS2’s Greg Mills spoke to “Sandi” another neighbor of the couple.

“I don’t think they hurt the baby,”: she says, “I really don’t I really believe they have him somewhere and they just refuse to tell.”

Sandi said the couple were loving parents.

“I never saw anything but that little boy being showered with love and affection, that’s all I ever saw. They were always doting parents.”