POMONA (CBSLA) – A 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Pomona last year which wounded a 10-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Ontario, but on unrelated charges.

Jaivon Bonner is facing a count of attempted murder in the Oct. 21 shooting in which a stray bullet struck a boy who was sitting in his family’s car in the 11000 block of Cornelia Street. The boy was hit in the shoulder and survived. He has since made a full recovery.

According to witnesses, a compact car drove up and a passenger exited the vehicle, shooting in the boy’s direction. At the time of the shooting, Pomona residents told CBS2 that the neighborhood where the boy was shot sees a great deal of gang activity.

According to Pomona police, Bonner was at some point identified as a suspect in the case and a warrant issued for his arrest.

On Friday morning, Ontario police arrested Bonner in the 2700 block of Arabian Place on unrelated weapons charges after he was found in possession of a firearm.

He is being held in a San Bernardino County jail.

Along with the attempted murder charge out of Los Angeles County, Bonner also faces weapons charges out of Chicago, Illinois, police said.

