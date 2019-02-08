



— Looking for a best friend for Valentine’s Day?

One of the furry variety, that is.

This is the time of year a lot of people and families add pets to their households. But shelters will tell you that sometimes it’s harder to place bigger dogs.

But big dogs need love, too. Maybe a little extra.

Looking for a wagging tail to welcome you home? The SPCA is offering a big (naturally) discount on the big boys and gals like Labs, Huskies, Shepherds and Pit Bulls.

The price of adopting these puppies from a shelter can run as high as $200. The fee to adopt these pups is only $50. Moreover, these pooches come micro-chipped, vaccinated and fixed.

But wait, there’s more. The “Big Love” deal comes with a private or group training class.

For more information about these dogs and the “Big Love” program, click here.