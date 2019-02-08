  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Oscars


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – British actor Albert Finney, whose career spanned seven decades and included dozens of films, has died at the age of 82.

Albert Finney in 1985. (Getty Images)

Finney “passed away peacefully after a short illness,” a family spokesperson told BBC News.

Finney was nominated for five Oscars for his performances in films including “Erin Brockovich” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”

English actor Albert Finney as Dickensian anti-hero Scrooge in the 1970 musical film “Scrooge”
(Getty Images)

He famously played Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1970 musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic “Scrooge.”

His last film was “Skyfall,” and he also played a villain in the “Bourne” series.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

