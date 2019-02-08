  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drug Bust, Homeland Security, Methamphetamine, Port of Los Angeles, U.S. Customs and Border Protection


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shipment of drugs seized at the Port of Los Angeles is believed to be the largest-ever domestic seizure of methamphetamine, federal authorities said this week.

(credit: CBS)

More than 1.7 tons of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were discovered on Jan. 11 concealed within a shipment of loud speakers on a ship at the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport. The drugs were in two containers that had been destined for Australia.

(credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The drugs were found concealed inside dozens of metal boxes that were declared as “Single Loud Speakers.” The seizure included 3,810 pounds of methamphetamine, 55.9 pounds of cocaine and 11.5 pounds of heroin.

“This is the biggest ever seizure of methamphetamine – more than 1.7 tons – stopped before it had a chance to reach Australian streets,” Bruce Hill, Australian Federal Police’s national manager organized crime assistant commissioner, said in a statement.

Two U.S. citizens and four Australian citizens were arrested as part of the bust. They are believed to be involved with the U.S.-based transnational crime syndicate suspected of conducting the record shipment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s