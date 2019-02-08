



— An Asian man seen on video wearing a shirt with an LAPD logo on it while shouting “white power” at a Black Lives Matter rally has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Daniel Sohn, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies found him sleeping in a car in the 1200 block of N. La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood, according to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies approached the car, which was illegally parked overnight parking on the commercial property, to conduct a welfare check, officials said.

They discovered Sohn, who police say is in his 30s, wearing a long sleeve shirt with “LAPD” logo on the front and patches on the sleeves.

During the deputies’ investigation, they recognized Sohn from a recent video posted on social media, which showed Sohn “claiming to be a police officer to a group of people”, according to authorities.

The video claiming to show an LAPD officer flash a “white power” sign outside a Hollywood gym was initially posted by Black Lives Matter LA on Jan. 31 and quickly went viral.

After verifying Sohn was not a police officer of any law enforcement agency, deputies took him into custody on suspicion of impersonating a police officer.

In 2014, Sohn was featured in a 2014 TV news report in Denver after he allegedly attempted to ditch his dog at a local animal shelter twice in one day.

Anyone with information about the West Hollywood incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Detectives at 310-855-8850 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.