The manhole leading to the underground shooting range. Photo courtesy of Fontana PD

FONTANA (CBSLA) — Fontana police discovered an underground shooting range Thursday night.

Members of the SMASH (Gang) Unit found the shooting range after obtaining a search warrant to search the home of a known gang member.

A manhole was discovered that led to the underground shooting range.

Weapons and ammunition were found in the residence including a 100 round drum for an AR-15 rifle.

Fontana PD announced that suspects were taken into custody.