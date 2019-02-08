



– Authorities are looking for a driver who crashed into a South Los Angeles church early Friday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., an SUV lost control and careened into the Challenge of Faith church located at 1001 W Manchester Ave. in Florence, according to Los Angeles police.

The driver abandoned the SUV and ran away. The collision left a hole in the side of the building.

It’s unclear if authorities had identified the suspect. A financial estimate of the damage to the church was not confirmed.