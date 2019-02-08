  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:South LA


SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a driver who crashed into a South Los Angeles church early Friday morning.

(CBS2)

At about 1:30 a.m., an SUV lost control and careened into the Challenge of Faith church located at 1001 W Manchester Ave. in Florence, according to Los Angeles police.

The driver abandoned the SUV and ran away. The collision left a hole in the side of the building.

It’s unclear if authorities had identified the suspect. A financial estimate of the damage to the church was not confirmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s