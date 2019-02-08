



— Pop star Ariana Grande, who pulled out of a scheduled for performance for this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, is calling out the show’s producers over why she won’t be on stage.

Ken Erlich, a producer for the Grammys, previously said Grande – who was in talks to perform during the broadcast – “felt it was too late for her to pull something together” after ongoing conversations for the last month or so.

Grande took to Twitter to challenge that assertion.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande tweeted. “I can pull together a performance overnight and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

According to Grande, she offered to perform three different songs but her focus was “about feeling supported”.

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Grande, who has never won a Grammy, is up for two nominations Sunday for solo performance (“God Is a Woman”) and pop vocal album (“Sweetener”).

The 61st Grammy Awards airs Sunday on CBS.

