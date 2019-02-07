  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Earthquake, Ludlow, San Bernardino County, Twentynine Palms, U.S. Geological Survey


TWENTYNINE PALMS (CBSLA) — A swarm of earthquakes have struck a remote area of San Bernardino County on the edge of the Marine Corps Base in Twentynine Palms.

(credit: USGS)

The strongest temblor was a magnitude-4.0 quake that struck at 8:41 a.m., with an epicenter about 7 miles west of Ludlow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake initially registered as a magnitude-3.8.

The area began shaking at about 8 a.m. with a magnitude-2.4 earthquake. By 9 a.m., the area had been hit by nine earthquakes ranging from 2.1 to 4.0.

The area is in a remote location along the Needles (40) Freeway. It’s not clear if there were any damages caused by the earthquakes.

According to “Did You Feel It” responses submitted to the USGS, the strongest quake was felt as far away as Laughlin, Nev., which is 93 miles away from the epicenter, and Los Angeles, 125 miles away.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments
  1. Kathy DeBorde says:
    February 7, 2019 at 9:25 am

    major quake coming between March-June

