



— Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized following complications of the flu, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, confirmed on Twitter.

The 70-year-old rock star last week canceled the UK and European leg of his “No More Tours 2” tour on doctor’s orders, after postponing the first dates of the tour because of the flu.

He was apologetic in a statement released on his website.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” he said in the statement, adding that he also had bronchitis and had earlier suffered a staph infection in his thumb.

Sharon Osbourne, who is the co-host of the CBS show “The Talk,” confirmed her husband’s status.

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

She also thanked all of their fans for their “concern and love.”