



– Wells Fargo customers across the nation were unable to access their financial accounts Thursday morning due to a widespread outage.

Just after 6 a.m., the banking giant confirmed that its online and mobile platforms were experiencing issues.

“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app,” Wells Fargo tweeted. “Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

It later tweeted that it was “experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages.”

This is the second time just this month that Wells Fargo has experienced such an outage that prevented customers from logging into their accounts.

Wells Fargo has dealt with a series of scandals over the past year. In February of 2018, the Federal Reserve imposed a cap on Wells Fargo’s growth after the bank admitted that its workers created as many as 3.5 million fake accounts to meet unrealistic sales goals. In April, Wells Fargo was hit with a staggering $1 billion fine from the federal government for inappropriately charging hundreds of thousands of customers for car insurance they didn’t need or mortgage borrowers unfair fees.