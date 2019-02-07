GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Surveillance video captured a scene out of the wild as a mountain lion and a deer faced off, but the setting was unusual: a Glendale backyard.

The tense chase played out as the mountain lion chased the deer into a pool – all while the homeowners and their newborn were fast asleep.

“It was pretty scary, kind of creepy,” Rachel Wong said.

Wong and her husband didn’t realize what happened until they looked at their cameras Thursday morning.

“I saw the video,” “I ran into the room and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, did you see this?’ and I showed him,”

The mountain lion jumped into the pool on the heels of the deer and then immediately got out on the other side.

The deer circled in the pool and eventually got out, too. Then, on another camera on the side of the home, the mountain lion is seen chasing the deer out.

“It did seem like he waited. Like there was one of the chase lounges in the backyard, [it] was quite wet, so it seemed like he hung out and waited for the deer to get out of the pool,” Wong said.

Audio from the surveillance video suggests the deer and mountain lion came into contact somewhere on the side of the house, but it is not clear what ultimately transpired.