



– A man in his 70s died after suffering a medical emergency and then being struck by a car in Los Feliz Thursday morning while crossing an intersection near John Marshall High School.

The victim was crossing the intersection of Lyric Avenue and St. George Street at 8:10 a.m. when he grabbed his chest and appeared to suffer some kind of medical episode, witnesses told Los Angeles police.

A car making a left turn a slow speed then struck the victim, police said.

Police said the driver stopped and tried to render aid, along with a nurse and other witnesses. However, the man died at the scene.

“He (the driver) was very distraught after the collision, but he did stop and he’s cooperating with police at this time,” LAPD Officer Juan Mendoza told CBS2.

School was about to get into session and there were several people in the area at the time.

Police said it’s unclear if the car drove into the victim, or whether the victim somehow collapsed and lunged into the car while he was suffering his medical emergency. The L.A. County coroner will determine whether the crash, the medical episode or a combination of both is what killed the victim.

The pedestrian’s name was not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.