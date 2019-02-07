Filed Under:murrieta


MURRIETA (CBSLA) – No one was hurt after a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in a Murrieta neighborhood Thursday morning.

(Murrieta Police Department)

At about 9 a.m., the balloon came down in a retirement community known as The Colony, located near Jackson Avenue, Murrieta police reported on Twitter.

The landing was caused by bad weather and windy conditions, according to police.

Neither the pilot nor anyone on the ground was hurt, and no property was damaged, police added.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s