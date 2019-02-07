



– No one was hurt after a hot air balloon made an emergency landing in a Murrieta neighborhood Thursday morning.

At about 9 a.m., the balloon came down in a retirement community known as The Colony, located near Jackson Avenue, Murrieta police reported on Twitter.

The landing was caused by bad weather and windy conditions, according to police.

Neither the pilot nor anyone on the ground was hurt, and no property was damaged, police added.