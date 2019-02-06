



– The recent slew of storms which followed the Woolsey Fire has turned a normally dry ravine in Westlake Village into a muddy lake, with neighbors angry that no one is taking responsibility for its cleanup.

The ravine, located north of Kanan Road and Collingswood Court, is filled with several feet of muddy water for the first time in recent memory.

“Now we have a very deep lake, it has never filled up,” nearby homeowner Sheri Itule told CBS2 Wednesday. “In the 26 years we’ve lived here, this is the first time.”

The neighborhood was hit hard by November’s Woolsey Fire, which destroyed three homes in the area.

There is a drain in the ravine, but it is clogged. When neighbors contact Thousand Oaks Public Works for assistance with the issue, they are directed to the homeowners association.

“Sitting water is not going to be good for our health, mosquitoes are going to come, and it’s dangerous to the community with children,” Itule said.

Firefighters have put up caution tape around the lake to alert the public. CBS2 reached out to both public works and the HOA for comment, but have not heard back.

The 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire broke out Nov. 8 south of Simi Valley before it jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and spread into Malibu. The fire destroyed more than 1,500 structures and was responsible for three deaths. It was not fully contained until Nov. 21.