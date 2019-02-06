STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A residential neighborhood in Studio City was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a standoff with a fugitive who barricaded himself inside a home.

The suspect was described as an Ohio man who is wanted in connection with several burglaries in the Studio City area, Los Angeles police told CBS2.

The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. when LAPD detectives visited a residence in the 12100 block of Hillslope Street, a few blocks from Ventura Boulevard, where they believed the suspect was.

When police knocked, the suspect came to the door, but when he saw them he went back inside and refused to come out.

SWAT was called to the scene and the entire block was evacuated, police said.

The standoff was ongoing as of 2 p.m. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home or if the man was armed.