RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Police say an adult film actress and a producer who were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing sexual acts with a girl may have other victims.
Melinda Smith, 35, and Jason Whitney, 43, were charged Tuesday with eight counts each of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10. They also face a count of possession while armed with a handgun.
Smith is also known as Mercedes Carrera, a porn star with an extensive number of credits on IMDB. Police say Whitney is a producer and director of several pornographic films.
Detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga police department say they were first notified of sexual acts against a girl under the age of 10 on Jan. 31. The girl was sexually abused repeatedly over four months by Smith and Whitney, according to police.
Last Friday, a search warrant served at their home uncovered evidence corroborating the girl’s statement, including a bedroom set-up where the couple could film and record various pornographic videos or web shows, methamphetamine and two loaded handguns, police said.
The couple was denied bail and remain in custody. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance Wednesday.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims in this case. Anyone with information can contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Detective Bureau at (909) 477-2800. Anonymous tips can be made to 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.
Jay Allan is Not Mercedes Carerra’s boyfriend and that photo is not of him. Shame on you cbslocal.com!!!!!
The caption of the photo identifies that that is not Jay in the photo. It identifies him a sa Guest of her at that appearance.
Looks like CBS has yanked Jay Allan from the piece now. When it released earlier, it listed him as the co-perp in the text of the article. Good call CBS for correcting that in a hurry from Jay Allan.
I saw this article and thought to myself, “Who?” Colin Rowntree, you watch too much porn, my dude.
I am actually a porn director since 1994 and know both Mercedes And Jay for years. Horrified with this news and how badly CBS bungled mis-naming the co-perp as Jay Allan