



— Police say an adult film actress and a producer who were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing sexual acts with a girl may have other victims.

Melinda Smith, 35, and Jason Whitney, 43, were charged Tuesday with eight counts each of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10. They also face a count of possession while armed with a handgun.

Smith is also known as Mercedes Carrera, a porn star with an extensive number of credits on IMDB. Police say Whitney is a producer and director of several pornographic films.

Detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga police department say they were first notified of sexual acts against a girl under the age of 10 on Jan. 31. The girl was sexually abused repeatedly over four months by Smith and Whitney, according to police.

Last Friday, a search warrant served at their home uncovered evidence corroborating the girl’s statement, including a bedroom set-up where the couple could film and record various pornographic videos or web shows, methamphetamine and two loaded handguns, police said.

The couple was denied bail and remain in custody. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance Wednesday.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims in this case. Anyone with information can contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Detective Bureau at (909) 477-2800. Anonymous tips can be made to 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.