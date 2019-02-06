Angel Castellanos of Angels Travel Lounge shares his best tips for packing your carry on for travel – hope these packing hacks could help you pack lighter and smarter.

Learn how to pack a carry-on like a pro with this fail proof method. When traveling it’s important to pack efficiently, organized and smart. I show a method to pick your wardrobe, organize, roll clothes, pack them in cubes to minimize wrinkles and maximize space in a carry on, selecting shoes for travel and how to deal with laundry on a trip.