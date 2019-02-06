  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:134 freeway, body found, Glendale

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Two bodies have been found at separate locations in Glendale early Wednesday morning, and Glendale police detectives are working to determine whether the deaths are linked.

Police went to a townhouse at the Northwoods Village complex at Ramsdell Avenue and Northwoods Lane, off the 210 Freeway, at about 3:30 a.m. on the report of a man’s body that had been found. The man was declared dead at the scene, and police say the death was suspicious, but would not divulge how he died.

Less than an hour later and about six miles away, a man’s body was found on the westbound 134 Freeway just after Harvey Drive. Police say this death was a suicide.

It’s not clear why police are investigating a link between the two deaths.

The right lane of the westbound 134 Freeway remains closed.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

