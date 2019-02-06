A jury found 40-year-old Gagik Akopyan guilty of one count each of attempted murder, arson of an inhabited structure, injuring a girlfriend and stalking in May 2018.

Prosecutors say on April 19, 2015, Akopyan broke a window in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, removed a board she had placed there for her protection and threw a device inside, causing an explosion and a fire. According to court testimony, Akopyan also had punched the victim earlier that month.

In a press release issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Melanie Drew said the jury also found Akopyan used a device designed to accelerate the fire.

He was sentenced to 41 years and four months in prison.