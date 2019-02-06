  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Buddhist Temple, Chua Viet Nam, Garden Grove, House Fire

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A home converted into a Buddhist Temple is a total loss Wednesday after a fire broke out just hours after Lunar New Year celebrations.

The fire was first reported at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Chua Viet Nam temple in the 12200 block of Magnolia Street. Firefighters who were first on the scene saw heavy flames coming from the attic area.

Firefighters battled the blaze amid festive red paper lanterns hung from the house and thrown to the ground.

The fire was under control within a half hour and no one was hurt. The charred house was taped off, but bright fruit offerings, plants and flowers somehow were unscathed by the flames.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is not known yet, but firefighters say candles can be a problem at temples.

Damage has been estimated at $450,000.

