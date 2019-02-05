LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California’s housing crunch has given way to a growing number of co-living communities throughout Los Angeles.

They look even more sparse than college dorm rooms – living quarters that give each renter a pod, or bunk bed, complete with TV and space to store some luggage. But bathrooms, kitchens and living areas – all of that is shared, for a monthly rent of $1,000.

The amenities at a place like Pod Share Venice are luxuriously appointed – all the pods are basically blond wood bunk beds with metal cords cordoning off the upper bunks, the appliances are all stainless steel and the bathrooms are clean and modern. But, there’s no dressing up the lack of privacy.

However, it’s a solution to the sky-high rents in the most popular communities for young, single adults like the trendy Abbott Kinney neighborhood in Venice.

Pod Share Venice Elvina Beck founded the company six years ago after dealing with her own housing struggle.

Other co-living spaces offer completely furnished private bedrooms and baths – but, naturally, more privacy is more expensive.