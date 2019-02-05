  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Palms, Tree Down

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large tree went down early Tuesday in Palms, caving in the roof of a car parked along a residential street, the latest in a growing number of trees whose roots have been loosened from soaked soil after several days of rain.

Police were alerted to the downed tree on Glendon Avenue and Francis Place in Palms at about midnight. No injuries were reported, but the damage is extensive.

“I see it’s torn up the sidewalk,” neighbor Mack Haymon said. “I mean, it’s just going to be a mess most of the day out here.

A mushroom found at the base of the large tree indicates it has been diseased.

Trees have been going down from San Gabriel to Culver City – not only are they waterlogged after several days of rain, the rain-saturated soil is unable to hold their roots.

Light to moderate showers are forecast for most of Southern California Tuesday, the fourth day of precipitation for the already sodden region. Tuesday’s storm will also include much cooler temperatures, strong winds with gusts of 50 mph in the Antelope Valley and the chance of waterspouts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s