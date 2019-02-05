LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large tree went down early Tuesday in Palms, caving in the roof of a car parked along a residential street, the latest in a growing number of trees whose roots have been loosened from soaked soil after several days of rain.

Police were alerted to the downed tree on Glendon Avenue and Francis Place in Palms at about midnight. No injuries were reported, but the damage is extensive.

“I see it’s torn up the sidewalk,” neighbor Mack Haymon said. “I mean, it’s just going to be a mess most of the day out here.

A mushroom found at the base of the large tree indicates it has been diseased.

Trees have been going down from San Gabriel to Culver City – not only are they waterlogged after several days of rain, the rain-saturated soil is unable to hold their roots.

Light to moderate showers are forecast for most of Southern California Tuesday, the fourth day of precipitation for the already sodden region. Tuesday’s storm will also include much cooler temperatures, strong winds with gusts of 50 mph in the Antelope Valley and the chance of waterspouts.