  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chinatown, downtown LA, Lunar New Year, Year Of The Pig

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Happy Year of the Pig! Tuesday is the first day of the Lunar New Year, and Asian communities all over Southern California are celebrating.

In Chinatown in downtown Los Angeles, crowds gathered Monday night to ring in the new year with firecrackers to scare off the bad luck and a traditional lion dance to bring good fortune in the upcoming year.

The Lunar New Year is known by many as Chinese New Year, but is celebrated as Tet in the Vietnamese community.

In many Asian cultures, pigs symbolize wealth and a beautiful personality. The Lunar New Year celebrations usually include a large family dinner, gifts of cash in red — considered to be lucky — envelopes to children, prayers at local temples.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s