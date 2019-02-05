



– The L.A. Lakers are getting desperate in their quest to land superstar forward Anthony Davis before Thursday’s trade deadline.

According to L.A. Times reporter Brad Turner, the Lakers have offered the New Orleans Pelicans a haul of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks in exchange for the 25-year-old Davis, along with forward Solomon Hill for salary-matching and cap relief purposes.

However, the Pelicans are asking for four first-round and second-round picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

If the Pelicans were to accept the deal, the Lakers would be giving up on three of arguably the most talented young players in the league in Kuzma, Ingram and Ball before realizing their full potential.

Ingram and Ball were each selected second overall by the Lakers in consecutive drafts in 2016 and 2017. Kuzma is the oldest of the trio at 23 and quickly became the steal of the 2017 draft when he was selected No. 27 overall.

Related: Charles Barkley Says NBA Should Veto Any Anthony Davis Trade To The Lakers

Rondo, Stephenson and Beasley are all on expiring deals. Hill is signed through 2019-20 and is owed $12.7 million next year.

Furthermore, if the Lakers complete the trade as is, there would only be six guaranteed contracts on their roster going into this summer: James, Davis, Hill, Moritz Wagner, Josh Hart and Isaac Bonga, who currently plays in the G League.

Last week, the six-time All-Star Davis informed the Pelicans that he will not resign with the team when his contract is up following the 2019-20 season. Davis has long been linked to the Lakers. Davis has allegedly provided the Pelicans a list of viable destinations with which he would be willing to sign a long-term deal that — along with the Lakers — includes the L.A. Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, Wojnarowski reports.

The Lakers and Pelicans have until 12 p.m. Pacific time Thursday to strike a deal.