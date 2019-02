Police: Online Student Scheduled For In-Person Class Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Citrus College, Sought Suicide By CopAn online student at Citrus College was arrested Tuesday after police say he made a shooting threat against the community college.

Sky-High LA Rents Give Rise To Co-Living CommunitiesThey look even more sparse than college dorm rooms – living quarters that give each renter a pod, or bunk bed complete with TV and space to store some luggage. But bathrooms, kitchens and living areas – all of that is shared, for a monthly rent of $1,000.

Military Drills Taking Place In LA, Long Beach AreasThe U.S. Army began training drills Monday night in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas that are scheduled to last until Saturday.

Pilot Who Crashed Plane Into Yorba Linda Home Not A Chicago Police OfficerAccording to officials, a badge and retirement papers found on the pilot were fake.

Video Released Of Disturbing Attack, Attempted Robbery Of Woman In Downtown LAInvestigators Tuesday were working to identify a person who attacked and dragged a woman in downtown Los Angeles in an attempt to rob her.

Autopsy Performed For KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous, Cause Of Death Remains Under InvestigationAn autopsy has been completed on KTLA5 weekend anchor Chris Burrous, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Beaches Look More Like Trash Dumps After Several Days Of RainThe heavy and steady rainfall since Saturday has pushed even bigger castoffs all the way to the ocean, including toys, traffic cones and suitcases.

Suspects Pistol-Whip Worker During South LA Taco Truck HoldupThe three men forced their way onto the truck and assaulted one of the workers during the robbery.

'This Isn't Your Construction Site': Valley Resident Frustrated Over Frenzy Of Residential DevelopmentProfessional musician Kevin Chown certainly isn't opposed to a little noise, but the sound of hammering, sawing and nail guns has the Sherman Oaks homeowner's head pounding.

Plane Broke Apart, Exploded In Midair Before Slamming Into Yorba Linda Home, Killing 5Officials were investigating what caused a small plane to break apart and slam into a Yorba Linda home Sunday afternoon shortly after takeoff.