Filed Under:BTS, Grammy Awards, Grammys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — BTS, which took LA by storm last summer by with several sold-out concerts, will be among the presenters at the Grammy Awards this Sunday, when they could also win the first Grammy ever awarded to a K-Pop act.

A spokesperson for BTS confirmed to ET that the band will be at the show, where they could potentially walk away with a Grammy for Best Recording Package.

Sunday’s Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys live from the Staples Center, will feature a diverse slate of performers including Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Diana Ross.

The Recording Academy will also pay a special tribute to eight-time Grammy winner and 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Dolly Parton, who will perform at the show for the first time since 2001.

The Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 5 p.m. on CBS.

