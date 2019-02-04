ATLANTA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay, the youngest head coach in the NFL, took on the weight of the world after his team fell to the New England Patriots 13-3 in their first appearance at the Super Bowl in 17 years.

In the lowest-scoring Super Bowl game ever, Patriots QB Tom Brady and Coach Bill Belichick cemented their legacies with their sixth win, the most of any NFL player and among coaches ever. McVay’s legacy, however, will be less certain now.

“This one’s gonna stick with you and just stings in your gut,” McVay said in a post-game news conference. “I’m still kind of numb right now, but I have so much love for these players and coaches. And that’s where, you know, it really eats at you because you feel you didn’t do your part to help them achieve success.”

Jared Goff, one of the youngest quarterbacks in the NFL, said he did not want McVay to take the loss squarely on his shoulders.

“I feel his pain but for him to say something like that — we wouldn’t be here without him. We wouldn’t have won 13 games in the regular season without him, we wouldn’t have done all the great things we did on offense without him, we wouldn’t have the culture we have without him, we wouldn’t have any of the people here without him,” Goff said. “I mean, he’s done so many, so many good things for this whole organization that — I hope he knows that. And we’re still behind him, and we couldn’t be more behind him.”

The Rams, an overall young team, were similarly subdued after a week of eagerly anticipating the game.

“We just gotta keep working,” defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. “Have a little pity party now, but you know, get training, get back working and try to get back to this stage again.”

The Rams are set to return to Southern California Monday.