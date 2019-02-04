



– National Transportation Safety Board officials Monday were investigating what caused a small plane to break apart and slam into a Yorba Linda home Sunday afternoon shortly after takeoff, killing five people and injuring two more.

At about 1:45 p.m., the twin-engine Cessna exploded overhead and broke apart, with a portion of the plane slamming into a home in the 19000 block of Crestknoll Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Several other nearby homes also caught fire.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane, along with two men and two women in the home, were killed. Two more people were badly burned, including one woman who was on fire when she ran out of the burning home.

“Her hair was smoking, her hair was on fire,” one witness told CBS2.

The plane took off from nearby Fullerton Municipal Airport at around 1:35 p.m. It had hit an elevation of about 7,800 feet and traveled about 10 miles when something went wrong. Cell phone video showed the plane breaking apart in midair and pieces reigning from the sky.

“From the video, it appears it was an in-flight break up,” NTSB head investigator Maya Smith said Monday. “There was a few witness statements out there that said the wings fell off first, and then the explosion followed because probably fuel onboard.”

More video showed the chaos that ensued, with flames and smoke billowing hundreds of feet in the air as one man using a garden hose to put out fire on part of the wing. The cabin of the plane was found near an adjacent home.

The victims have not been officially identified. A relative of the pilot told CBS2 he was from the Reno area and traveled to O.C. a few times a year to visit his daughter and grandchildren.

According to authorities, owners of the burned home were hosting a Super Bowl party and had friends on their way when the crash occurred.

A four-block radius has been sealed off by the NTSB. Classes at Glenknoll Elementary School, located about one block from the crash site, were canceled Monday, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District reported, because the school was serving as an incident command post for law enforcement agencies.

“They cared for their neighbors and for friends and family, and they will be truly, truly missed,” family friend Daniel Ugalde said.

The NTSB was holding a 2 p.m. news conference Monday. The agency will eventually transport the wreckage back to a facility in Arizona where it will study it to help determine a cause.