



A man from Los Angeles was the only person arrested Sunday night as fans celebrated the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory in Boston.

Vincent Bredice, 21, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Tremont and Avery Streets. Police say Bredice climbed a tree on Boston Common.

Officers warned Bredice several times to get off the tree. He allegedly gave police the middle finger and continued to climb.

Read More At CBSBoston.com