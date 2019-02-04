SUPER BOWL LIII:Rams Lose To Patriots 13-3
BOSTON (CBS) – A man from Los Angeles was the only person arrested Sunday night as fans celebrated the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory in Boston.

Vincent Bredice, 21, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Tremont and Avery Streets. Police say Bredice climbed a tree on Boston Common.

BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 03: New England Patriots fans climb a tree while celebrating after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Officers warned Bredice several times to get off the tree. He allegedly gave police the middle finger and continued to climb.

Read More At CBSBoston.com

 

