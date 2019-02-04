LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles City Council Committee approved a proposed ordinance Monday that would require city contractors to disclose any ties they have to the National Rifle Association.

The full City Council in October approved a motion from Councilman Mitch O’Farrell which authorized the drafting of the ordinance by the City Attorney’s Office. The ordinance would not ban NRA-connected contractors from doing business with the city but would require them to disclose any contracts or sponsorships they have with the gun rights advocacy group.

The NRA did not respond to a request for comment.

“The roadblock to gun safety legislation across the United States is the National Rifle Association,” O’Farrell said during a meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee in October. “Although gun safety legislation has been enacted by some individual states, especially here in California, the NRA’s lock on Congress and the Senate is such that no gun safety legislation has been enacted at the federal level since 1994 with the assault weapons ban. Than ban expired in 2004.”

The Budget and Finance Committee approved the draft ordinance on Monday. It will now go to the full City Council for consideration.

The City Council approved a similar ordinance in 2017 that requires contractors or prospective contractors to disclose that they have placed bids on President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. Although it did not ban those contractors from working with the city, the ordinance sent the message that Los Angeles would be unlikely to hire a contractor with ties to the wall. O’Farrell’s motion says the city of Los Angeles historically has enacted ordinances in support of gun safety without objection, and that 1,600 mass shootings have happened in America since the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in 2012, citing the Gun Violence Archive, which quantifies a mass shooting as when four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

“For the sake of transparency, the city’s residents and stakeholders deserve to know how the city’s public funds are being spent, and whether taxpayer funds are being spent on contractors that have contractual or sponsorship ties with the NRA,” the motion states.

Following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14, several corporations that had offered discounts to NRA members cut ties with the organization, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and the Hertz rental car firm.

O’Farrell’s motion does not state if the city has any contractors with ties to the NRA.

The NRA was founded in 1871. According to its website, “The primary goal of the association would be to “promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis.”

