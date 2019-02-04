LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three Kardashian sisters are asking a judge to confirm a $10.6 million award they say an arbitration panel granted them in a lawsuit brought by a hedge fund that alleged they committed fraud and breach of contract regarding the funding of a line of beauty products.

The panel directed Hillair to pay the women nearly $7.4 million and another $3.2 million in interest.

A petition for approval of the award is scheduled to be heard Feb. 26 by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard Fruin.

“After having heard all the evidence, the arbitration panel saw through Hillair’s ruse,” the Kardashian petition states. “This petition arises out of a series of very bad bets that Hillair made, which led to very serious damages to the Kardashians.”

Hillair filed the lawsuit in March 2016, alleging the fund put up millions of dollars in July 2014 to help Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian keep the beauty line afloat after former distributor Boldface encountered legal and financial troubles.

Hillair’s suit stated the fund agreed to pay for the ongoing distribution costs of the line and that the Kardashians said they would continue to be the face of the line and actively promote it.

Hillair maintained the sisters had a duty to market and support the line.

Lawyers for the Kardashians maintained all of Hillair’s allegations were subject to arbitration based on written contracts between the parties.

They Kardashian lawyers also maintained Hillair failed to abide by the parties’ agreements, not the Kardashians.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)