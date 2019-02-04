SUPER BOWL LIII:Rams Lose To Patriots 13-3
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of participants rated their favorite Super Bowl ads on USA Today’s Ad Meter, and the results are in! Below are the top 5 ads you saw during Sunday’s Big Game.

1. NFL: The 100-Year Game

2. Amazon Alexa: Not Everything Makes The Cut

3. Microsoft: We All Win

4. Hyundai: The Elevator

5. Verizon: The Coach Who Wouldn’t Be Here

 

