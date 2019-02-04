Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of participants rated their favorite Super Bowl ads on USA Today’s Ad Meter, and the results are in! Below are the top 5 ads you saw during Sunday’s Big Game.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of participants rated their favorite Super Bowl ads on USA Today’s Ad Meter, and the results are in! Below are the top 5 ads you saw during Sunday’s Big Game.
Do you agree with this list? Were there any commercials you loved but were left off? Tweet us @CBSLA
1. NFL: The 100-Year Game
2. Amazon Alexa: Not Everything Makes The Cut
3. Microsoft: We All Win
4. Hyundai: The Elevator
5. Verizon: The Coach Who Wouldn’t Be Here