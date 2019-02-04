



Tens of thousands of participants rated their favorite Super Bowl ads on USA Today’s Ad Meter, and the results are in! Below are the top 5 ads you saw during Sunday’s Big Game.

1. NFL: The 100-Year Game

The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/pvE0fKuSye — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

2. Amazon Alexa: Not Everything Makes The Cut

3. Microsoft: We All Win

4. Hyundai: The Elevator

What’s worse than shopping for a car? Watch this. Then see how we fixed it with Shopper Assurance. #BetterByHyundai #SBLIII — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) January 30, 2019

5. Verizon: The Coach Who Wouldn’t Be Here