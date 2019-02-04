LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 79-year-old woman died last August after being hit in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium, it was reported Monday.

Linda Goldbloom was struck on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 29, just a week after her 79th birthday, according to Los Angeles County coroner’s records.

Her death was first reported by ESPN.

The coroner listed her causes of death as acute intracranial hemorrhage and blunt force trauma.

Goldbloom, the mother of three children and grandmother of seven, was struck in the top of the ninth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN, which reported the woman was seated with her husband of 59 years and brother- and sister-in-law in the loge level on the first-base side.

“Ushers came down and asked if she was all right and she said no, then EMT came and rushed her to the hospital – she threw up in the ambulance,” her daughter, Jana Brody, told ESPN’s “Outside the Lines”.

The ball traveled over safety netting protecting those in lower seats, according to ESPN.

The Dodgers sent ESPN the following statement about the death: “Mr. and Mrs. Goldbloom were great Dodgers fans who regularly attended games. We were deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the passing of Mrs. Goldbloom. The matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family. We cannot comment further on this matter.”

