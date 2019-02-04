BURBANK (CBSLA) — Just days after a debris flow came rushing through a Burbank neighborhood, people there are bracing for yet another round of rain.

The debris flow overwhelmed Country Club Drive on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s thousands of gallons and it’s coming down around 50 miles an hour so it will take anybody out,” said Dave Shaffer.

There was no property damage to the 38 homes that dot the road in the hills above Burbank. The homes are elevated. The water doesn’t get high enough to reach the homes.

Residents said the city did a good job of making the sure the catch basin didn’t have any boulders or tree branches in it. That’s why damage was minimal.

“I call this splash mountain. I look for the trout to come up,” said Shaffer.