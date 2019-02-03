SUPER BOWL LIII:Rams vs Pats In NFL Title Game On CBS
ATLANTA (CBSLA) — A slice of Los Angeles has made its way to Atlanta.

Kevin Cuenca, a sports reporter for CBS Los Angeles, caught up with Echo Park native Danny Trejo, who brought his famed tacos to Atlanta!

“It’s like a dream come true for me,” said Trejo. “I’ve been a Rams fan since 1957, ’56. God, my dad bought me a Rams uniform when I was about 9 years old.”

Trejo was teaming up with Los Angeles Tourism to bring more Atlantans to LA.

“So far, I’ve got about 25 people that have said, ‘We’re going to LA,’ ” said Trejo, who spent about a decade of his life in jail.

“It’s awesome! We’re in Atlanta! I’m about 3,000 miles away from my house and I feel the love,” he said.

