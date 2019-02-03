  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    05:30 AMDo You Poop Enough?
    06:00 AMJoel Osteen
    06:30 AMThe Key of David
    07:00 AMKCAL 9 News Sunday
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    05:30 AMJoel Osteen
    06:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    07:30 AMFace the Nation
    08:30 AMThat Other Pregame Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New England Patriots


In a few short hours, Super Bowl LIII will commence. After a coin flip, either the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams will kick off and begin we’ll know the answers to many questions. Will Tom Brady and Bill Belichick win a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy? Will the Rams win their first in LA? Will Tom Brady win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award?

With the 2019 Super Bowl arriving shortly, CBS Local Sports answers the questions you’re asking about the big game.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The 2019 Super Bowl kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

When is the Super Bowl pregame show?

Coverage on CBS starts at 11:30 a.m. with That Other Pregame Show, followed by Road to the Super Bowl from 12 p.m. until 1:00. Tony Goes to the Super Bowl, featuring CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo, will air from 1 p.m. until 2:00, when The Super Bowl Today pregame show airs until kickoff.

How do I watch or live stream the game?

The Super Bowl will air on CBS, and will stream with CBSSports.com and CBS All Access. Here are the details:

 

Who is singing the national anthem?

Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem.

Who will play the halftime show?

Maroon 5 will play the Super Bowl halftime show, along with rappers Travis Scot and Big Boi.

Where will the Super Bowl be played?

For the first time ever, Meredes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the Super Bowl. The stadium opened in 2017. This is the third Super Bowl played in the city of Atlanta, with the Georgia Dome hosting Super Bowl XXVIII and XXXIV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s