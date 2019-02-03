



It’s almost time for the game all NFL fans look forward to 364 days of the year. Tonight at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Super Bowl LIII will kick off in Atlanta, where the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will square off, reprising Super Bowl XXVI. The winner takes home the sport’s ultimate prize, the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

With the 2019 Super Bowl arriving shortly, CBS Local Sports answers the questions you’re asking about the big game.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The 2019 Super Bowl kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

When is the Super Bowl pregame show?

Coverage on CBS starts at 11:30 a.m. with That Other Pregame Show, followed by Road to the Super Bowl from 12 p.m. until 1:00. Tony Goes to the Super Bowl, featuring CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo, will air from 1 p.m. until 2:00, when The Super Bowl Today pregame show airs until kickoff.

How do I watch or live stream the game?

The Super Bowl will air on CBS, and will stream with CBSSports.com and CBS All Access. Here are the details:

You can watch the Super Bowl and all of the pregame shows on your local CBS affiliate.

You can live stream the Super Bowl at CBSSports.com .

You can also watch the Super Bowl live with CBS All Access.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem.

Who will play the halftime show?

Maroon 5 will play the Super Bowl halftime show, along with rappers Travis Scot and Big Boi.

Where will the Super Bowl be played?

For the first time ever, Meredes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host the Super Bowl. The stadium opened in 2017. This is the third Super Bowl played in the city of Atlanta, with the Georgia Dome hosting Super Bowl XXVIII and XXXIV.