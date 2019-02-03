LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Showers were expected to linger through Sunday night with another storm system expected to move into the area by Monday.

Forecasters say a winter storm warning was expected to remain in effect through 4 a.m. PST Wednesday, bringing with it snow to the mountains and gusty winds.

Saturday’s storms packed a punch in parts of Southern California. In Malibu, the Pacific Coast Highway reopened on Sunday after being temporarily shut.

Heavy downpour caused the thoroughfare to be closed as a result of street flooding.

Videos captured debris and water overflowing along the PCH. Mud remained along the roadways and was removed by Caltrans closed. A portion of the PCH remained closed near Ventura County.

“There is always a worry, you know,” said Ivan Rials, a Thousand Oaks resident. “I feel like everybody is doing a pretty good job to prepare for it with the sandbagging. What’s gonna happen is gonna happen.”

Markina Brown, a weathercaster for CBS Los Angeles, reported that rain was expected to continue through Tuesday.

The coast and valleys could see up to an inch of rain, and up to two inches in the mountains and foothills, reported Brown.

Conditions were expected to dry by Wednesday.