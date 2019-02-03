SUPER BOWL LIII:Rams vs Pats In NFL Title Game On CBS
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMAirfryer Oven
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Super Bowl Today
    3:00 PMSuper Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show
    3:30 PMSuper Bowl LIII
    7:00 PMThe World's Best
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A search was underway Sunday after an inmate escaped from Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, authorities said.

The inmate, identified as David Bustamonte, was described as a 43-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-foot-6, and weighs 155 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said that Bustamonte was not present during Sunday’s inmate count.

The facility has been placed on lockdown.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LASD Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7893 or dial 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s