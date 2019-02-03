LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A search was underway Sunday after an inmate escaped from Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, authorities said.

The inmate, identified as David Bustamonte, was described as a 43-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-foot-6, and weighs 155 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said that Bustamonte was not present during Sunday’s inmate count.

The facility has been placed on lockdown.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LASD Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7893 or dial 911.