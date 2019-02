YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday were responding to a report of a plane down in the Yorba Linda area.

The Orange County Fire Authority reported that at least two homes were on fire in the area of Kellogg Drive and Orangethrope Avenue.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting into the air. The crash happened just before 2 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.