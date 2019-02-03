ATLANTA (CBSLA/AP) — Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by Outkast member Big Boi and Houston rapper Travis Scott at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

“To pay homage musically to your geographical location is a beautiful thing and he epitomizes music in this part of the country,” said Levine of Big Boi. “This is the show that’s going to have the biggest hip hop presence that there’s ever been.”

Levine sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about his upcoming performance.

“I’ve never been more excited in my entire life to present this to the people because I believe that it’s truly a reflection of all of us,” said Levine. “We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing, hopefully without becoming politicians.”

Levine said he’s been preparing for the performance physically for a month.

“The music. The spectacle is the music. I’ve watched every single halftime show to get inspiration,” he said. “I’ve been treating it like I’m about to play in the Super Bowl myself.”

Maroon 5 had faced some backlash following their decision to headline the halftime show.

“When you look back on every single Super Bowl halftime show, it’s just like insatiable urge to hate a little bit,” he said. “I’m not in the right profession if I can’t handle a little bit of controversy. It’s what it is. We expected it. We’d like to move on from it, and like I said earlier, speak through the music.”

