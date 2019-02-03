SUPER BOWL LIII:2nd Half Underway As Pats Hold 3-0 Lead Over Rams
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA)  —  Two homes in the Hollywood Hills reportedly suffered significant structural damage due to the heavy rains this past week, officials said.

The two homes are located in the 1500 block of North Forest Knoll Drive.

A steady debris flow is also likely responsible for the damage.

The homes were evacuated because of partial undermining of the soil beneath the houses, says Los Angeles fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

One of the homes has a patio deck that is collapsing, It was unclear how much foundation the home and patio share.

Neighbors told CBS2/JCAL9 that the other home is vacant.

