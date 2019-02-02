LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new storm moved into Southern California Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 80 miles per hour, threatening mud and debris flows in the recent burn areas and prompting a winter storm warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

Coastal and valley areas could receive up to 1 inch of rain per hour during peak rainfall and the snow level in the San Gabriel Mountains could fall to 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest rainfall was expected between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“Given 1-3 inches of rain across (parts of Southern California) roughly 48 hours ago, along with the presence of a few recent burn scars, flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows appear likely,” the NWS said. “This is a very dangerous situation for the terrain of Southern California sensitive to heavy rain impacts.”

A flash flood watch was issued for Los Angeles County through early Sunday morning.

“Residents with properties that have limited access should maintain good situational awareness and monitor the condition of roadways closely,” the City of Malibu said in a statement. “Do not attempt to cross flowing streams and never drive through flooded roadways. Streets may become flooded and impassible. Identify multiple exit routes out of your property. If you become trapped call 911 and seek high ground.”

The City of Malibu warned that the following neighborhoods and streets are at high risk for potential mud and debris flow as they are adjacent to steep slopes or are located at the base of drainage areas:

Trancas / Malibu West

Malibu Park / Lower Zuma Creek

Ramirez Canyon / Paradise Cove

Latigo Canyon / Escondido Drive / Maguire Drive

Malibou Lake / Cornell Road

Old Agoura / Balkins Drive / Fairview Drive

Oak Forest Mobile Estates

Decker Canyon / Decker School Lane / Decker School Road

Encinal Canyon from Lechusa to PCH

Mulholland from Little Sycamore to PCH

A winter storm warning was in effect through early Sunday evening for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range.

The snow level is expected to be at 7,000 to 7,500 feet through this morning and drop to around 6,000 feet by Saturday evening, to between 5,000 and 5,500 feet late tonight and Sunday, according to an NWS statement. At times, snow may fall as low as 4,500 feet.

The impact expected to result from the storm include downed trees and power outages, increased accidents and travel delays, shallow debris flows, with more significant flows and flash-flooding possible, rockslides on canyon roads, and winter weather driving conditions in the San Gabriel Mountains, the NWS said.

The storm could trigger mudslides and debris flows down slopes previously denuded by wildfires, including the Woolsey, Hill, Thomas, La Tuna, South and Stone fires, said NWS meteorologist Curt Kaplan.

Disruptions are also expected at lower elevations, including “significant wind impacts possible for Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, where very strong gusts of 70 to 80 mph will be possible.”

The storm hails from the Gulf of Alaska and will tap into a band of moisture stretching from Hawaii to California as a low pressure system parks itself over California, NWS meteorologist Todd Hall said.

